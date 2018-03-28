Control4 (CTRL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.13

News headlines about Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Control4 earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.0718434402669 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Control4 stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,893. Control4 has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $597.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.42.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Control4 will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Control4 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Imperial Capital raised Control4 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.65 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Control4 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other news, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 41,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $1,019,248.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Anderson sold 14,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $439,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,103 shares of company stock worth $4,760,985. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

