ConvergeOne (CVON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ConvergeOne stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 51,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,031. ConvergeOne has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

In related news, Director Richard Katzman acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About ConvergeOne

Forum Merger Corporation is a blank check company. The Company focuses on acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transaction or other similar business transaction, one or more businesses or assets that it has not yet identified.

