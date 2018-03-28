ConvergeOne (CVON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ConvergeOne’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ConvergeOne in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ConvergeOne stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. ConvergeOne has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

In other news, Director Richard Katzman bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About ConvergeOne

Forum Merger Corporation is a blank check company. The Company focuses on acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transaction or other similar business transaction, one or more businesses or assets that it has not yet identified.

