Convergys Corp (CVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) to report $669.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Convergys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670.80 million and the lowest is $667.47 million. Convergys posted sales of $727.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Convergys will report full-year sales of $669.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Convergys.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Convergys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Convergys’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Convergys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,212,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convergys in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Convergys by 27.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Convergys by 117.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Convergys by 77.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 128,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Convergys by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CVG stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Convergys has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,174.10, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Convergys’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation is engaged in customer experience outsourcing. The Company’s geographical segments include North America and Rest of World. The Company offers services across industries, including communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, government and healthcare. The Company helps businesses to create customer experiences across multiple interaction channels, such as voice, chat, e-mail and interactive voice response.

