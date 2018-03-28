CoreCivic (CXW) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,586 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of CoreCivic worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2,277.79, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $440.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from CoreCivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CoreCivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,850.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CoreCivic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

