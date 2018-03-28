Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) has been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.3414482650555 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. 32,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,947. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.43, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 9.00%. equities analysts predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, CEO David J. Schulte bought 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $71,236.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schulte bought 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,716.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,610 shares in the company, valued at $805,404.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,495 shares of company stock worth $129,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/corenergy-infrastructure-trust-corr-earning-favorable-media-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (CorEnergy) is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.