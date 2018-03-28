CorMedix (CRMD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.50, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.60. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 226,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,610 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/cormedix-crmd-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc is a commercial pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company in-licenses, develops and commercializes prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company has in-licensed the rights to develop and commercialize its product candidate, CRMD003 (Neutrolin), which addresses market opportunities in the instances in which a central venous catheter is used, such as hemodialysis, intensive care units, oncology, and patients receiving total parenteral nutrition, intravenous (IV) hydration, and/or IV medications.

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.