Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 637.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,348,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,691,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 81,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $4,923,868.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,247.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,704 shares of company stock worth $10,012,748 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $64.27. The company has a market cap of $31,294.25, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 61.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SYSCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

