Mosaic Co (MOS) Position Raised by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,864 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.07% of Mosaic worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Mosaic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 87,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook purchased 1,200 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,156. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,653.36, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

