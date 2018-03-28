Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Purchases 7,348 Shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE by 20,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,172 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 226,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 805,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,270,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,484,000 after acquiring an additional 757,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes, a GE stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,639.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BHGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes, a GE from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

