Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 1,165 Shares of EPR Properties (EPR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,259,000 after buying an additional 194,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,963,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,515,000 after buying an additional 308,837 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,217,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,933,000 after buying an additional 177,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EPR Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,004,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,044,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,394,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3,990.08, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $76.90.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 45.65%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.67%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.71%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 14,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $840,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,191.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $72.00 target price on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

