Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 811,376 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $91,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,851,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,761,466,000 after buying an additional 8,077,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,634,070,000 after buying an additional 5,837,702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7,639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,877,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $191,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,182 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194,303.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

