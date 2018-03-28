Corning (GLW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Corning (NYSE:GLW) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corning earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.2659194340361 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,070,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,532. Corning has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $24,274.50, a PE ratio of -35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Canning, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

