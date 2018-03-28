Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) Cut to Underperform at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$9.50. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 276,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The firm has a market cap of $1,470.00, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.01. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

