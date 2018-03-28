Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,366 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $931,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $182.59. The company had a trading volume of 969,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,751. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82,155.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.76.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.62, for a total value of $943,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,492.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,176,650 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

