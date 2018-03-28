Insider Buying: CounterPath, Corp. (CPAH) Director Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) Director Steven Bruk acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,843.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Bruk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Steven Bruk bought 20,000 shares of CounterPath stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Steven Bruk acquired 125,000 shares of CounterPath stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $501,250.00.

CounterPath stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,278. CounterPath, Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Several research firms have commented on CPAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications (UC) services, including voice, video, messaging and collaboration functionality, over their Internet Protocol (IP)-based networks.

