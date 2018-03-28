Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) Hits One Day Volume of $58,708.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00008943 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and $58,708.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00721631 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012636 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00146922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00031728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. “

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.