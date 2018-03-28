CRA International (CRAI) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.12% of CRA International worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRAI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the third quarter worth $128,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 41,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 134,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $430.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.76.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. CRA International had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

CRA International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. The Company consulting services in two areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides services, such as economic capability, analyses and testimony in areas, such as Antitrust & Competition; Damages & Valuation; Financial Accounting & Valuation; Financial Economics; Forensic & Cyber Investigations; Insurance Economics; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; Labor & Employment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Regulatory Economics & Compliance; Securities & Financial Markets, and Transfer Pricing.

