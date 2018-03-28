Craneware plc (CRW) Insider Sells £2,186,457 in Stock

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) insider Craig Preston sold 112,126 shares of Craneware stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,950 ($26.94), for a total transaction of £2,186,457 ($3,020,802.71).

Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($25.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.61 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,789.47. Craneware plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170 ($16.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,040 ($28.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the development, licensing and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The Company’s Value Cycle Solutions span over five product families, which include Patient Engagement, Charge Capture & Pricing, Coding Integrity, Cost Analytics, and Revenue Collection & Retention.

