Crave (CRYPTO:CRAVE) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Crave coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002293 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Crave has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Crave has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $17,544.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007486 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000775 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010464 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Crave Coin Profile

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 14,722,590 coins. Crave’s official website is www.craveproject.net. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

