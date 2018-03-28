Creatio (XCRE) Market Cap Tops $108,465.00

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Creatio has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Creatio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Creatio has a market capitalization of $108,465.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00134568 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021941 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000545 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001490 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creatio

Creatio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam. The official website for Creatio is xcreatio.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creatio is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that offers its users the possibility to create their own cryptocurrency within the wallet. The creation of the coin is done by the team, which only accepts XCRE as a payment method through the official wallet. “

Creatio Coin Trading

Creatio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Creatio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creatio must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creatio using one of the exchanges listed above.

