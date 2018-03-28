Creativecoin Trading 29.9% Lower This Week (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Creativecoin has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $1,788.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creativecoin has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001926 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006998 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000349 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001078 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004318 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006001 BTC.

About Creativecoin

Creativecoin (CRYPTO:CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 13,897,535 coins. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org.

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

