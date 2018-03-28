Credit Suisse Group Raises Savills (SVS) Price Target to GBX 1,134

Savills (LON:SVS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,049 ($14.49) to GBX 1,134 ($15.67) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

SVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($15.47) price objective on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.99) price objective on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Savills from GBX 913 ($12.61) to GBX 959 ($13.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

Savills (SVS) traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 975.50 ($13.48). 227,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,309. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.00 and a PE ratio of 1,681.90. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 837 ($11.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,046 ($14.45).

About Savills

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

