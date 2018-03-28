Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) PT Lowered to $3.50

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $4.30 to $3.50 in a report published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.71 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 41,456 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $244,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,512,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,998 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 963,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 124,973 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,928,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 46.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 212,597 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/credit-suisse-group-lowers-babcock-wilcox-enterprises-bw-price-target-to-3-50-updated.html.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.