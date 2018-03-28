Credo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Credo has a market cap of $12.86 million and $1.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credo token can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credo has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00720482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012665 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00146568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029835 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Credo

Credo’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credo is an email management platform that aims to mitigate the email spam. In order to achieve this Credo Team will implement a software to filter emails from unknown contacts and provide a payment mechanism for email receipt or response, named as BitBounce. A fee will be charged to the senders contacting unknown recipients to either the email go through or be responded to. Credo token (CREDO) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit users with rewards taking into account the attention or actions the users provide to the emails. “

Buying and Selling Credo

Credo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Credo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

