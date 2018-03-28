Creo Medical Group (CREO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Creo Medical Group stock opened at GBX 107.20 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 and a P/E ratio of -1,072.00. Creo Medical Group has a one year low of GBX 67.02 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.80).

Get Creo Medical Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Morris acquired 115,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £78,421 ($108,346.23).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/creo-medical-group-creo-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical Limited develops and sells instruments for surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. The company is developing instruments for endoscopy through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation. It offers Speedboat RS2 instrument for endoscopic submucosal dissection.

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.