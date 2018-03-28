Crescent Point Energy Co. (CPG) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy Co. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,553,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,114,000 after buying an additional 247,397 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,154,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 42.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 137,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,246,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 397,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. UBS cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,935.18, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $721.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.70 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -144.99%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

