Critical Contrast: Nissan Chemical Industries (NNCHY) & Its Peers

Nissan Chemical Industries (OTCMKTS: NNCHY) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “CHEMICALS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nissan Chemical Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nissan Chemical Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical Industries $1.67 billion $214.13 million 25.73 Nissan Chemical Industries Competitors $5.72 billion $430.82 million 12.02

Nissan Chemical Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical Industries. Nissan Chemical Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Nissan Chemical Industries has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical Industries 14.21% 16.09% 11.86% Nissan Chemical Industries Competitors 5.06% 90.16% 4.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nissan Chemical Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Nissan Chemical Industries Competitors 440 2145 3172 104 2.50

As a group, “CHEMICALS” companies have a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Nissan Chemical Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nissan Chemical Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Nissan Chemical Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Nissan Chemical Industries pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CHEMICALS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nissan Chemical Industries competitors beat Nissan Chemical Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nissan Chemical Industries Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; PHOSMEL, a non-halogen flame retardants, phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; and HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate. The company offers performance materials comprising display, battery, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides; insecticides; fungicide; and active ingredients for veterinary pharmaceuticals; GREATAM and PULSOR for sheath blight disease in rice fields; IKARUGA and BESGREEN for patch disease in lawns; and INPOOL for broadleaf weeds in grass lawns. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, an anti-cholesterol agent; LANDEL, an anti-hypertension agent; and FINTE that block calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising HYPERTECH, a nucleating agent for electroless plating; ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; NANOFIBERGEL and prevelex, a life science material; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Dainippon Jinzo Hiryo and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. in 1937. Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

