Contrasting Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) and The Competition

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ultrapar Participacoes to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapar Participacoes’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes $25.07 billion $493.07 million 23.09 Ultrapar Participacoes Competitors $6.51 billion $465.67 million 21.66

Ultrapar Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Ultrapar Participacoes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ultrapar Participacoes and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ultrapar Participacoes Competitors 494 2025 2501 89 2.43

As a group, “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies have a potential upside of 37.66%. Given Ultrapar Participacoes’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultrapar Participacoes has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes 1.97% 17.10% 6.16% Ultrapar Participacoes Competitors 21.70% 3.57% 6.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.6% and pay out 193.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ultrapar Participacoes has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Ultrapar Participacoes competitors beat Ultrapar Participacoes on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of Amapá, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar Participações S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

