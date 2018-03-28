Critical Review: Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) vs. Its Competitors

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) is one of 24 public companies in the “CONTNRS & GLASS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Packaging Corp Of America to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Corp Of America 0 6 6 0 2.50 Packaging Corp Of America Competitors 137 799 795 12 2.39

Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus price target of $127.64, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. As a group, “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies have a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Packaging Corp Of America’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Packaging Corp Of America has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Packaging Corp Of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of shares of all “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Packaging Corp Of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Packaging Corp Of America has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Packaging Corp Of America’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Packaging Corp Of America pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Packaging Corp Of America pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 42.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Packaging Corp Of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Packaging Corp Of America and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Corp Of America 10.37% 28.85% 9.51% Packaging Corp Of America Competitors 6.97% 26.17% 5.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Packaging Corp Of America and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Corp Of America $6.44 billion $668.60 million 15.89 Packaging Corp Of America Competitors $4.68 billion $274.67 million 20.46

Packaging Corp Of America has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Packaging Corp Of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Packaging Corp Of America beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers. The Company’s containerboard mills produces linerboard and semi-chemical corrugating medium, which are papers primarily used in the production of corrugated products. The Company’s corrugated products manufacturing plants produce a range of corrugated packaging products, including conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods, multi-color boxes and displays. The Company also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

