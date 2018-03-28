Critical Review: Vivendi (VIVHY) & Its Peers

Vivendi (OTCMKTS: VIVHY) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL-TELEPHONE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vivendi to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vivendi pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 1,608.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vivendi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vivendi Competitors 365 915 944 43 2.29

As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies have a potential upside of 172.33%. Given Vivendi’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivendi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi 10.13% 7.41% 4.23% Vivendi Competitors -1.70% 4.23% -0.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $14.13 billion $1.39 billion 23.23 Vivendi Competitors $13.90 billion $1.18 billion 3.56

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Vivendi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivendi beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA is a France-based company engaged in media and content businesses. It operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. It operates through several segments. Its Universal Music Group segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music, exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ Group segment is engaged in publishing and distribution of pay-television channels. Gameloft segment offers the creation and publishing of downloadable video games. Vivendi Village segment offers MyBestPro, Watchever, Radionomy, the venues L’Olympia and Theatre de L’Euvre and CanalOlympia in Africa, and Olympia Production. New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, Vivendi Content, Canal Factory and Group Vivendi Africa. Its Corporate segment is engaged in providing central services.

