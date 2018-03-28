Critical Survey: Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) versus Its Rivals

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ: OXFD) is one of 256 publicly-traded companies in the “MED PRODS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oxford Immunotec Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Immunotec Global $103.08 million -$32.88 million -8.52 Oxford Immunotec Global Competitors $3.69 billion $127.47 million -2.04

Oxford Immunotec Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Immunotec Global. Oxford Immunotec Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Immunotec Global -31.90% -42.38% -23.65% Oxford Immunotec Global Competitors -651.16% -111.22% -15.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oxford Immunotec Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Immunotec Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oxford Immunotec Global Competitors 1089 4518 8444 279 2.55

Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.64%. As a group, “MED PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Oxford Immunotec Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oxford Immunotec Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “MED PRODS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “MED PRODS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Immunotec Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing tests for under-served immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s product lines and development activities principally focus on four areas: infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and immune-oncology. Its T-SPOT.TB test is used to test for tuberculosis (TB), infection and leverages its T-SPOT technology platform, which allows it to measure the response of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It offers a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. It has a series of assays for use in blood screening, building upon its expertise in tick-borne disease. Its T-SPOT. CMV and T-SPOT. PRT tests are part of its product line focused on the transplantation market.

