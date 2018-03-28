Critical Survey: VOXX International (VOXX) vs. AAC Technologies (AACAY)

VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) and AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOXX International and AAC Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International $681.04 million 0.17 $4.42 million $0.93 5.27 AAC Technologies $2.33 billion 9.88 $605.86 million $0.57 32.93

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than VOXX International. VOXX International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAC Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VOXX International has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC Technologies has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AAC Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. VOXX International does not pay a dividend. AAC Technologies pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares VOXX International and AAC Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International 3.79% -2.89% -1.88% AAC Technologies 25.82% 48.87% 29.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of VOXX International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of VOXX International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VOXX International and AAC Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International 0 1 0 0 2.00 AAC Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

VOXX International currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given VOXX International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VOXX International is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats VOXX International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation is an international manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, audio and consumer accessories industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Premium Audio and Consumer Accessories. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, remote start systems, digital television tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, car link-smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems and others. The Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes and markets home theater systems, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers and others. The Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls, rechargeable battery packs, wireless and Bluetooth speakers, Singtrix karaoke products, 360 Fly Action Cameras, personal sound amplifiers and others.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides micro-component solutions for communication and information technology consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, MEMS components, and Other Products segments. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories. The company offers speakers, receivers, microphones, vibrators, VCMs, and lenses; solutions, such as integration, Deepbass speaker, LDS antenna, flexfilm/FPC-antenna, near field communication, and wireless power solutions; structural ceramics; precision components for acoustic products; and electroplating services. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, ultrabooks, wearables, notebooks, and other consumer electronics products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

