Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Receives News Impact Score of 0.11

News coverage about Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cross Country Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.9289139568611 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 95,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,477. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.03, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $219.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In related news, CEO William J. Grubbs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 353,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $56,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,503.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

