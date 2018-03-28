Cryptojacks Market Capitalization Achieves $420,205.00 (CJ)

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Cryptojacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Cryptojacks has a market cap of $420,205.00 and $4,594.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptojacks has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptojacks alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000576 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Coin Profile

CJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2016. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. The official website for Cryptojacks is cryptojacks.com. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptojacks

Cryptojacks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Cryptojacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptojacks must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptojacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptojacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptojacks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.