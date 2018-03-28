Cryptojacks Trading 23.2% Lower This Week (CJ)

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Cryptojacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, YoBit and Cryptopia. Cryptojacks has a total market cap of $419,847.00 and $4,836.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptojacks has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000506 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Profile

Cryptojacks (CRYPTO:CJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2016. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official website is cryptojacks.com. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Cryptojacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptojacks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptojacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

