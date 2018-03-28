Cryptonex (CNX) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $5.39 or 0.00067051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $243.35 million and approximately $179,088.00 worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00719770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012574 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00147311 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00031476 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,622,884 coins and its circulating supply is 45,185,258 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonex platform is developed as international acquiring and is based on blockсhain technology. Safe system based on blockchain technology is protected against unauthorized access. Users can convert fiat money to any cryptocurrencies and tokens, as well as spend cryptocurrency with the help of bank cards and mobile applications with contactless payments. Cryptonex is developed as an open source code platform. To account property rights, cryptocurrency of the same name Cryptonex, ticker CNX is used. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

