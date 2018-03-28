Csenge Advisory Group Takes $237,000 Position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,614,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,035,000 after acquiring an additional 560,743 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,966,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,094,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,319,000 after purchasing an additional 640,741 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,875,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,413,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,101,000 after buying an additional 58,130 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd stock opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $31,820.00 and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

