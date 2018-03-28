CSRA Inc (CSRA) Position Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CSRA were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSRA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,627,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,061,000 after buying an additional 418,881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CSRA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,451,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,344,000 after buying an additional 402,315 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in CSRA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSRA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,533,000 after buying an additional 71,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in CSRA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,513,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 40,157 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on CSRA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CSRA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CSRA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of CSRA stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. CSRA Inc has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,786.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. CSRA had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSRA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CSRA Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

CSRA Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

