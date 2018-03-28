CSX Co. (CSX) Receives $61.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS set a $68.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Scotiabank set a $55.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 615.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,301,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,295 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,179,000. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in CSX by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,882,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after buying an additional 1,366,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CSX by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after buying an additional 1,034,029 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,241,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. 3,771,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,440. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $50,297.41, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. CSX had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CSX will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.50%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

