Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CTS Co. (CTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.78% of CTS worth $40,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.75. 3,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,769. The company has a market capitalization of $900.87, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.28. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.82 million. CTS had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. CTS’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/cts-co-cts-position-boosted-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated.html.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation is a manufacturer of sensors, electronic components and actuators. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a line of sensors, electronic components and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.