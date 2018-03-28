Cummins (CMI) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News headlines about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cummins earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0302319779794 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.67. 1,554,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cummins has a 52 week low of $143.83 and a 52 week high of $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $26,628.62, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. Cummins had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

