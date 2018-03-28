CVCoin Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (CVCOIN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00008827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $6.86 million and $2,722.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00722571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012680 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00146689 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,837,033 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.net. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypviser uses blockchain technology to develop solutions for B2C and B2B markets. By providing genuine encryption key identification, Crypviser can prevent manipulation, interceptions MITM attacks on all communication levels. Crypviser has developed a security model, which is designed to meet the highest standards of cryptography for securely exchanging and storing all kinds of data. “

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to buy CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

