CyberMiles Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.48 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $59.84 million and $10.48 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00001266 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Coinbene, Bibox and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.01692370 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004885 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015974 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002249 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,149,827 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is cm.5miles.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CometCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created to provide ease-of-access to users new to the crypto community. CMT can be send anywhere in the world, for a small fee and almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Binance and Coinbene. It is not possible to purchase CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.