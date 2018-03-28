CynergisTek (CTEK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTEK. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CynergisTek in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of CynergisTek in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of CynergisTek stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. 23,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,591. The stock has a market cap of $47.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.86. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CynergisTek by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,042 shares in the last quarter.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

