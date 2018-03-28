Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BSCN) Shares Bought by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,405,000. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 82,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 245,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 105,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,278 shares during the period.

Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $21.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/d-scott-neal-inc-purchases-16142-shares-of-claymore-exchange-traded-fund-trust-bscn-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.