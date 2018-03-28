Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1,122.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Schwab Strategic Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Strategic Trust by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 122,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 150,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Strategic Trust alerts:

Schwab Strategic Trust stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $42.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/d-scott-neal-inc-raises-position-in-schwab-strategic-trust-schh-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.