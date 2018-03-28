DADI Price Reaches $0.18 (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DADI token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002247 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and IDEX. DADI has a market cap of $13.66 million and $2.46 million worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DADI has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00724867 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012625 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00146744 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DADI Token Profile

DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,652,427 tokens. DADI’s official website is dadi.cloud/en. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@daditech. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DADI must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DADI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

