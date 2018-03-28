Dairy Farm International Holdings Ld (LON:DFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ld (LON:DFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Dairy Farm International Holdings Ld’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ld stock traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7.85 ($0.11). Dairy Farm International Holdings Ld has a 1 year low of GBX 7.85 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.17 ($0.13).

