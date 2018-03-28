Darrell & King LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Darrell & King LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 0.2% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, reaching $260.60. 129,097,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,371,734. The firm has a market cap of $269,290.00 and a PE ratio of -178.49. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $232.51 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s payout ratio is currently -404.11%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

